Meghan Trainor expecting baby boy

Meghan Trainor is expecting a baby boy.

The All About That Bass singer accidentally revealed the sex of her first child with husband Daryl Sabara on Monday, during a TV chat with news show Extra.

"The baby started kicking yesterday," she exclaimed.

"That was, like, the greatest day ever because I was like, ‘Where is he?’ and he was kicking and it was beautiful," Meghan went on, before realising her slip-up.

"It’s a boy," she confirmed, adding: "I’ve been having to hide that for so long."

Meghan announced the baby news earlier this month, telling fans: "You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

The baby is due around Christmastime, with the singer celebrating the good news by releasing two new Christmas tracks from her upcoming holiday album: her cover of Wham!'s Last Christmas and new song My Kind of Present, which she wrote with her brothers, Justin and Ryan Trainor.

"The whole album was recorded with the baby in me, so it's like our first album together, it's really cute," she remarked.

And the singer doesn't plan to stop at one child: "I want a village. I want a big, big, big, family and my husband’s down, he’s nodding his head," she laughed.

"We already have names for two of them," she declared.