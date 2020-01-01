Anne-Marie will seek advice from Little Mix about fame in new YouTube documentary

Anne-Marie will talk to Little Mix about managing the pressures of fame as part of her YouTube documentary.

How To Be Anne-Marie launches on YouTube on 12 November, and will focus on the English singer-songwriter as she "emerges from lockdown and contemplates what 2020 should have been".

As well as visiting old school friends and looking back at the "secret turmoil she faced during her teens" Anne-Marie will also be chatting to Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall about how they deal with being in the spotlight.

“I let YouTube into my life over the past few months and I can’t wait for you to see the finished film," Anne-Marie said in a statement. "I always try to be open and honest with my fans and what really excites me about this collaboration is that it’s an unfiltered look into my life; from writing and recording to downtime with my friends and family."