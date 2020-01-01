NEWS Miley Cyrus' dog 'thriving and fine' after electrocution incident on The Voice set Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus' dog had a lucky escape on the set of The Voice in America after the pup was electrocuted.



The 27-year-old Midnight Sky hitmaker told The Geena the Latina and Frankie V Morning Show her pet, named Little Dog, had an accident during her first day on the set of the singing competition.



"This is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine," she said, explaining Little Dog bit into some wires while she was taping the show.



"You know on sets there's, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, 'Whos going to win The Voice?' And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone's watching and all of a sudden, we notice she's convulsing and she's getting electrocuted," Miley recalled.



She went on to explain: "You can't open her mouth because the person whos trying to open her mouth (will also be) electrocuted. But she was totally fine."



Meanwhile, Miley delivered a powerful cover of The Cranberries’ Zombie during her three-song set from Los Angeles' Whisky A Go-Go, as part of the Save Our Stages Festival virtual benefit in support of independent music venues over the weekend.



Miley also performed Midnight Sky and a rendition of The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry.