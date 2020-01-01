NEWS R. Kelly 'ignored by guards' during jail attack Newsdesk Share with :





R. Kelly was attacked by a fellow inmate in jail while none of the guards "raised a finger" to help the R&B singer, according to his lawyers.



In a new court filing, reported by CNN, the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker's legal team provided video evidence, apparently showing guards at Chicagos Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Illinois declining to step in until the attack is well underway.



Kelly, who is being held on federal sex abuse charges, was assaulted in August by Jeremiah Farmer, who reportedly punched the singer repeatedly in an effort to get media attention for himself.



The assault left Kelly with "significant physical and psychological injuries," the court document stated but, while a Bureau of Prison report insisted the guard, named D. Szyhowski, ordered Farmer to stop beating Kelly and sprayed Farmer with pepper spray, Kelly's team suggest otherwise.



In Friday's filing, the Ignition star's attorneys wrote that Farmer: "roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition. An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place. That alone merits an evidentiary hearing."



Kelly is facing federal and state charges in Illinois, including child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, along with federal charges in New York, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.