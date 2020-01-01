NEWS Ariana Grande teases the launch of her new album on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :





The 27-year-old pop star - who recently announced she's planning to release a new record later this month - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to post a video of herself typing the word "positions" on a keyboard in slow motion.



The chart-topping singer - who has 204 million followers on Instagram - didn't offer any explanation for her post, leaving fans to speculate that it may be a song or album title.



She did, however, subsequently launch an official countdown that is likely leading to the release of new music.



Ariana updated the homepage of her website to count down to two dates - possibly the release dates for her album and a new single.



The countdown suggests that she'll release something on October 23 and again on October 30.



Ariana recently took to Twitter to reveal she'll be releasing an album this month.



The singer - whose last album, 'Thank U, Next', was launched in 2019 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "i can’t wait to give u my album this month (sic)"



Ariana released her debut album, 'Yours Truly', back in 2013 and she's subsequently established herself as one of the world's best-selling artists.



The brunette beauty has built a strong bond with her fans over the years, and she thinks they appreciate her sincerity in her social media posts.



She previously explained: "I’ve been open in my art and open in my DMs and my conversations with my fans directly, and I want to be there for them, so I share things that I think they’ll find comfort in knowing that I go through as well.



"But also there are a lot of things that I swallow on a daily basis that I don’t want to share with them, because they’re mine. But they know that. They can literally see it in my eyes.



"They know when I’m disconnected, when I’m happy, when I’m tired. It’s this weird thing we have. We’re like f****** E.T. and Elliott."