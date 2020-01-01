NEWS Kanye West escapes police investigation after 'flouting' U.K. quarantine regulations Newsdesk Share with :





Police won't investigate Kanye West after the rapper was accused of breaking quarantine rules when he arrived in London, England last week.



The Gold Digger rapper was accompanied by his daughter North while visiting the capital to attend Bottega Veneta’s fashion show on Friday and was later spotted at various locations around the city the following day.



Among various destinations, the star, who is currently running for U.S. presidency, was snapped by a fan outside the Dorchester Hotel in central London, before being filmed leaving a building in Queen’s Park. Kanye was then also pictured in the West End's Dover Street Market.



However, while concerned onlookers called the cops to report the star, after he seemingly failed to adhere to UK lockdown rules of self-quarantining for two weeks upon arrival, according to British tabloid The Sun, officers won't be investigating the matter.



“We are aware of reports of a possible breach of quarantine legislation and have established that the individual left the U.K. on the same day as they arrived," they said in a statement. “Therefore, we will not be pursuing this matter at this time.”