Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez urge Joe Biden to 'unify the nation'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Joe Biden for President during a video chat with the Democratic nominee and his wife Jill.

The singer/actress and retired sportsman hosted the chat with the pair as they opened up about the issues that matter most to them, ahead of November's U.S. election.

“We’re thrilled and we’re excited to vote,” Alex kicked off the conversation. “I think our voice has never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat Covid and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us all so much.”

Jennifer added that for her, “it’s (about) unifying the nation again, getting rid of this hate. I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s okay. That, to me, is really sad because it’s not the country that I believe I grew up in.”

“There’s a lot we can do,” responded Joe. “I know you know this Jennifer. A Latino is three times more like to be infected by the Covid virus than a white person. (There are) three million unemployed, (and) 200,000 dreamers are on the frontlines of essential workers risking their lives right now.

“That’s not an exaggeration, that’s a fact,” he added, noting, “One in three Latino small businesses are gone.”

Former MLB (Major League Baseball) player Alex went on to say he thinks “about those young Latinos out there (and) African Americans, all of us, all of them, that need help.

(I hope) they get the support that they need. I just want our three little girls to know that one day, they could be CEO, they could go for number one and they could be the next president of the United States of America.”

“They could be president,” Joe smiled. “It’s about letting people know that there is nothing beyond our capacity… I really, really believe it.”