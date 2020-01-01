NEWS Cardi B upset with critics unhappy about Offset reconciliation Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B has blasted her social media critics who have suggested she's stuck in a mentally abusive relationship.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker recently reconciled with her husband Offset, a month after filing for divorce over fears he was a habitual cheater, and late on Thursday she posted a video online, attacking those who had suggested she had become a victim.



"Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you'," she said.

She went on: "I be, 'All right, but can I f**k him today (sic)? Because I need to have sex'."



Cardi then wrote: "Imma just give ya an apology because ya want me to apologise for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS. Im sorry. Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither (sic)."



The Finesse rapper also tweeted: "Imma make this very clear. Before I was a celeb I was crazy a** Cardi B. Same b**ch ya saw on TV and on IG (Instagram) talkin s**t and doing crazy s**t. Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don't know why ya expect something different now (sic). This ain't Disney."



Earlier this week, Cardi confirmed she and Offset were back together. Calling herself a "crazy b**ch", who can't make up her mind, she said, "One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a n***a up... Then it's like, I start missing (him). It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard to have no d**k."