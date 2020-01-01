NEWS 'Mood' by 24kGoldn make it fourth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





24kGoldn’s Mood ft. Iann Dior holds tight at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, marking a fourth week at the top.



The track comfortably keeps its place at the summit, finishing ahead of this week’s Number 2 – Ain’t It Different by Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – by 8,200 chart sales.



Ain’t It Different reaches a new peak as it climbs two places this week following the release of Headie One’s debut album Edna. Its previous high spot was Number 3, and is now Headie’s highest ever charting single. The Tottenham rapper also lands the highest new entry of the week with Princess Cuts ft. Young T & Bugsey at Number 11, and a third Top 40 with Parlez-Vous Anglais ft. Aitch at 24.



This week’s Top 10 features more new peaks: Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae lands her first Top 5 single aged 17 as You Broke Me First climbs two places to Number 5, Miley Cyrus’ Midnight Sky climbs two to Number 6, and Pop Smoke’s What You Know Bout Love also ascends two to Number 7.



Sigala & James Arthur jump four places to Number 13 with Lasting Lover, while See Nobody by Wes Nelson and Hardy Caprio is up seven to Number 15 – Hardy Caprio’s second Top 20 track.



Sam Smith’s Diamonds rebounds three places to 23, while Dutchavelli lands his fifth Top 40 single with Cool With Me ft. M1llionz, which debuts at Number 29. D-Block Europe scoop their 14th Top 40 hit with Destiny at 34, from their newly-released debut album The Blue Print: Us Vs Them.