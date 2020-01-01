NEWS Headie One’s debut album 'Edna' tops UK albums chart Newsdesk Share with :





Headie One’s Edna lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, becoming the first British rap debut album to land at the top spot this year.



The Tottenham-born rapper claims the UK’s most-streamed album of the week, with 25.5 million total track streams.



Other big British rap debut albums this year that missed out on the top spot include KSI’s Dissimulation (2) and Digdat’s Ei8ht Mile (12).



Headie One also dominates this week’s Official Singles Chart, with three of the record’s songs featuring in the Top 40: Ain’t It Different (2), Princess Cuts (11) and Parlez-Vous Anglais (24).



Another British rap debut album, D-Block Europe’s The Blue Print – Us Vs Them is new at Number 2. The entry cements a hugely successful 2020 for the London duo, which also includes seven Top 40 singles this year.



Completing an all-new Top 3 this week is John Lennon’s Gimme Some Truth, a new collection produced by his widow Yoko and son Sean featuring reworkings of his greatest hits.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 10, Travis are new at Number 5 with their ninth album Ten Songs, and Dire Straits discography collection The Studio Albums 1978-1991 enters at Number 9.



Further down, a super deluxe reissue of Tears for Fears’ 1989 Number 1 album The Seeds of Love is new at 13, Suede best of Beautiful Ones enters at 16, and a reissue of Iron Maiden’s self-titled debut on vinyl is at 20 – the UK’s best-selling album on wax this week.



American synth-pop band Future Islands open at 22 with their sixth album As Long As You Are, ahead of a double pack reissue of Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory and Reanimation at 25.



Elsewhere, The Stone Roses self-titled album returns to the Top 40 at Number 26 after being reissued on coloured vinyl, UK country duo Ward Thomas claim their third Top 40 album with Invitation at Number 29, and new UB40 retrospective Essential is at Number 30.