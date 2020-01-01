NEWS Justin Bieber lashes out at 'disrespectful' fans and paparazzi Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Bieber has slammed the "disrespectful" paparazzi and fans who wait for him outside his home.



The Sorry hitmaker wants more to be done to keep the intrusive photographers away from the luxury mansion he shares with wife Hailey Bieber, and called for his supporters to respect his privacy and stop camping outside his home.



"How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," he said in a post on his Instagram Stories, as he questioned those sat in cars outside his property waiting to catch a glimpse of him. "This is not a hotel. It's my home."



Bieber has always had a strained relationship with the paparazzi and has previously been caught on camera challenging photographers to fights in the street.



Back in 2012, the 26-year-old star was investigated for criminal battery after a photographer pressed charges following an alleged physical altercation in Calabasas, California, where the singer used to live. The cameraman was hospitalised.



And in 2017, he accidentally hit a snapper with his truck while leaving an alleyway, where he had parked to attend a church service at the Saban Theater on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. Bieber graciously got out of his vehicle to make sure the photographer wasn't harmed before driving away.