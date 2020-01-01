Cardi B back with husband Offset a month after filing for divorce

Cardi B has confirmed reports suggesting she and Offset are back together.

The WAP rapper filed divorce papers last month but was having second thoughts as she packed on a public display of affection with the Migos star during her birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Then she revealed she was in bed with the rap star when she accidentally posted a topless shot of herself on social media at the beginning of the week. And now she has confirmed that she and her husband have fallen back in love in a new video posted online, reported TMZ.

Calling herself a "crazy b**ch", who can't make up her mind, she said: "One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a n***a up... Then it's like, I start missing."

She went on: "It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard to have no d**k."

In an OnlyFans account post on 24 September, Cardi explained that, while she and Offset had tried to make things work following his well-publicised infidelity at the start of their marriage, his cheating was always at the back of her mind.

"I didn't wait until he cheated on me again," she said, "I didn't wait (for) another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

She also insisted she wasn't interested in dating anyone else, adding: "I could date any man I want... my DMs (direct messages) are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody (sic) - I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."