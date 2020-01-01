NEWS Ally Brooke urges celibate fans to 'stay strong' in the face of temptation Newsdesk Share with :





Ally Brooke has encouraged her celibate fans to "stay strong" in the face of temptation.



The 27-year-old singer, who opened up about being a virgin in her new book, Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big,

Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine, has shared her advice on celibacy with TMZ.



"If you guys are trying to honour that choice, stick to it, remember why you did it, and know that you're not alone," explained the Work From Home hitmaker.



"Because there are some people who feel like, 'Gosh I'm the only one in this boat,' but people are with you, who have the same struggles and challenges that you do," she continued. "I'm here to root you on to say, 'Hey stay strong, I know it's tough but you really can do it'."



Ally went on to admit that although it can be "hard" to remain celibate, especially in the music industry, she sees it as a "marathon" that will be rewarding at the end.



She added that having stars like Jessica Simpson and Adriana Lima talk about their celibacy and support the decision to not have sex before marriage helped her feel "empowered" in her decision.



Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the former Fifth Harmony singer recently told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn celibacy is "something that I hold dear to my heart and I hold still to this day".



"I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans, and readers and to show them the choice that I made. And have them receive it however they want to receive it," she smiled. "Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book."