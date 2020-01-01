NEWS Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, Yungblud and Zara Larsson set to perfom at MTV EMAs Newsdesk Share with :





MTV today announced a set of superstars leading the “2020 MTV EMAs” performance lineup. Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larsson are the first performers announced for the global music celebration airing on Sunday, November 8th.



Multi award-winning Sam Smith is performing at the “2020 MTV EMAs” after the launch of their brand-new record Love Goes, out October 30th. Smith is also nominated for a “2020 MTV EMA” for “Best Collaboration.”



Global Latin artist Maluma is performing on the EMA stage for the first time, following the release of his new album Papi Juancho. Maluma is nominated for three EMA awards this year for “Best Latin,” “Best Virtual Live” and “Best Lat Am Central Act.”



Multiplatinum selling rapper and singer Doja Cat, nominated for “Best Push” and “Best New,” is making her MTV EMA debut after a big year of single releases.



International singer, songwriter and all-round pop phenomenon Zara Larsson, who boasts a catalogue with billions of streams, is returning to the EMA stage on November 8th.



British singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist YUNGBLUD is performing at the EMAs after announcing his sophomore album WEIRD!, coming November 13th. He is also nominated in the “Best Push” and “Best New” EMA categories this year.



Show host and additional performers and presenters to be announced.



Shot from multiple locations around the world, this year’s global music celebration will be unlike any other.



The full “2020 MTV EMA” nominee list is available here.



Voting is open at mtvema.com until November 2nd at 11:59pm CET.



