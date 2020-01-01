Ally Brooke: 'Fifth Harmony considered replacing Camila Cabello with a big-name pop star'

Ally Brooke and her Fifth Harmony bandmates seriously considered recruiting a "popular singer" to replace Camila Cabello following her exit.

In December 2016, the Work From Home group announced that the Havana star had left the group and that the remaining four members - Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui - would continue as a four-piece.

In her new book, Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine, Ally revealed the girl group had a meeting and talked about finding a replacement for Camila.

"There were several different options and routes we could've taken," she wrote. "There were a lot of different ideas floating around."

Ally explained the girls eventually decided to continue as a quartet, but there was one unnamed pop star she would have welcomed to the group.

"She's at the top now, and everybody loves her. I love her," she teased. "That wasn't what we felt like would be right for our group, even though we love this other singer, and she's awesome. She probably wouldn't have accepted anyways because she probably would've said the same thing, like, 'I don't know if I should step in here'. And her career is already blowing up."

In March 2018, the group announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects.