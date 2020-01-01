NEWS Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi in West London studio Newsdesk Share with :





Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi have reportedly been working on a collaboration in a west London studio.



The 29-year-old singer and Lewis, 24 - who are two of the UK's biggest artists - have been spotted entering the same studio ahead of potentially releasing a song together.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This could be the making of something quite special. As far as the UK is concerned they’re two of the biggest names in music who are making songs right now.



"The meeting happened by chance."



The duo previously worked together on Rita's track 'How To Be Lonely', which was released in March.



Lewis has become one of the most in-demand stars in the music business since launching his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in May last year.



And the award-winning star has previously revealed he won't be releasing his next record until 2021.



Speaking in July, he shared: "I’m working on the next album at the minute.



“Restrictions of lockdown are being lifted here so I think I’m going to be able to go to London in the next two weeks to start recording it properly."



Lewis also admitted he'd been busy writing new material amid the coronavirus lockdown, saying it was a "fruitful and a busy pandemic".



The singer - whose last album featured the hit 'Someone You Loved' - explained: "I’ve got loads of songs done for it. I’ve written about 30 so far in the course of lockdown - it’s been a fruitful and a busy pandemic for me, but four of them are good.



"There are four songs that I’m pretty pleased with."