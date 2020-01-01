NEWS Stevie Nicks: 'Christine McVie and I chose Fleetwood Mac over motherhood' Newsdesk Share with :





Stevie Nicks has shared that she underwent an abortion in the early days of Fleetwood Mac after she and bandmate Christine McVie vowed they would never become mums - because they feared babies would break up the band.



The singer, who this week returned to the Billboard Hot 100 with classic hit Dreams thanks to a viral TikTok challenge, told The Guardian she aborted a pregnancy in 1979 while dating the Eagles star Don Henley, explaining: "If I had not had that abortion, I'm pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac."



Noting that, "There's not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers," the Gypsy star continued: "If Christine was in this room with me right now, she'd tell you that we both made the decision not to have kids and instead follow our musical muse around the world."



She added: "It's not my job, it's who I am."



For Stevie, who released her political new single, Show Them The Way, last Friday, women's rights have been a priority since the death of her "hero", the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, last month.



"Abortion rights, that was really my generation's fight," she reflected, before hitting out at Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett.



"If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it (abortion) and push women back into back-alley abortions," she fumed.