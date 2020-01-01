NEWS Tommy Lee: It's 'sad' that rock music has become 'too safe' Newsdesk Share with :





The Mötley Crüe drummer is set to release his genre-hopping solo album, 'Andro', on October 16, which channels the musician's passion for EDM and hip-hop, and the rock star has admitted it's a shame that the rock 'n' roll lifestyle - which he's notorious for - is being "emulated" in other genres and barley exists in rock anymore.



Asked if rock music has become too safe, he said: "It has, and it’s kind of sad. I haven’t heard a rock record that’s blown my mind in a long while. I can’t think of anything that I’ve heard lately that has made me go: 'Holy f***!' And I’m constantly looking. When you watch a lot of hip-hop videos or EDM videos, it’s all about people having a good time and just f****** living life, just f****** rock-starrin’ it. It’s like the rock’n’roll lifestyle is emulated by so many other genres."



Meanwhile, Tommy hasn't ruled out making another album with the Crüe, who announced their reunion last year, which was to see them hit the road for a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison this year, before it was postponed to next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' hitmakers - completed by Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Vince Neil - had bowed out with 'The Final Tour' in 2015.



To mark the end of their legacy, the band signed a cessation of touring agreement, which prohibits any member performing under the Mötley Crüe name.



However, they released a video which saw the contract get blown up as they confirmed their return.



Asked if they would record a follow-up to 2008's 'Saints of Los Angeles', the sticksman told Classic Rock: "Who knows? It’s possible. We got a stadium tour next summer [with Def Leppard], so it’s always a possibility. I never say never."