Stevie Nicks says not being able to sing and perform would 'kill' her

The 72-year-old Fleetwood Mac frontwoman had double pneumonia last year, and the 'Dreams' hitmaker worries that if she ever contracted COVID-19, she might lose her voice and not be able to perform again, and she's "not willing to give up" her career.



In an interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper, Nicks said of her late mother Barbara Nicks, who died in 2012 following a battle with pneumonia, that: "My mom was on a ventilator for three weeks when she had open-heart surgery and she was hoarse for the rest of her life.”



Asked how she would feel if she could no longer take to the stage and sing, she said: "It would kill me. It isn’t just singing; it’s that I would never perform again, that I would never dance across the stages of the world again

“I’m not, at 72 years old, willing to give up my career.”



The spiritual singer might fear her career ending, but when it comes to the end of life, Nicks isn't afraid of dying.

She insisted that "some people are really afraid of dying, but I’m not."



The 'Go Your Own Way' singer went on to recall a visit she had from her late parent in her kitchen when she was suffering from



"really bad acid reflux".



She continued: "I’ve always believed in spiritual forces. I absolutely know that my mom is around all the time.

And I felt something almost tap my shoulder and this voice go: ‘It’s that Gatorade you’re drinking.'



“I’d been sick and chugging down the Hawaiian Punch. Now, that’s not some romantic, gothic story of your mother coming back to you. It’s your real mother, walking into your kitchen and saying: '‘Don’t drink any more of that s***.”