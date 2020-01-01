Cardi B accidentally shares topless picture amid birthday celebrations

Cardi B has spoken out after accidentally sharing a topless picture of herself on social media.

The WAP star has been marking her 28th birthday with a series of parties in Las Vegas, and during one bash, she inadvertently posted a snap of herself without a top on to her Instagram Stories.

She quickly realised her mistake and deleted the image, but not before it had been seen by millions of fans.

Responding to her blunder, Cardi then shared a voice note on her Twitter page, in which she said: "Lord, Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so stupid and r**arded? Why? Why, why, why? You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it. I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f**king be a stripper so whatever."

Cardi also posted a message on her Instagram Stories, which read: "I did not posted no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for .It was my f**k up...s**t happens (sic)."

After posting her voice note, however, Cardi found herself at the centre of backlash once again for her use of the R-word.

"Not you saying the r-word in 2020..." one person wrote, while another added, "The r word. How do you have fans."

"Someone tell cardi b to stop using the r word please. it is so disrespectful and people have told her multiple times to stop," a third tweeted, while a fourth wrote, "Please don’t use the R word. I love you but my child is disabled and that word really hurts. Makes me cringe."