Stevie Wonder moves on from Motown after six decades

Stevie Wonder has ended his 60-year relationship with soul label Motown.

The Lately singer announced the news on Tuesday as he released two new songs under a new deal with Republic Records.

The soul legend staged a virtual press conference shortly after Where Is Our Love Song and Can’t Put It in The Hands Of Fate dropped, during which he also revealed he was launching his own imprint, So What The Fuss Music.

Stevie explained he joined Republic after extensive conversations with label boss Monte Lipman and India Arie, who is one of the company's top acts.

However, he insisted his heart will always be with Berry Gordy's soul company - his recording home since 1961 when he signed as an 11-year-old.

"Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown," Stevie said, adding: "I’m sure that we can figure out how we can do some things at Motown."

Both new tracks released by Stevie are collaborations. Where Is Our Love Song features Gary Clark Jr., while Can't Put It in The Hands of Fate features Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes.

Proceeds from Where Is Our Love Song will go to Feeding America, with Stevie commenting in a statement: "In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity."