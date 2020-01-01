NEWS Mel C: 'I feel so proud of everything I did with the girls' Newsdesk Share with :





Mel C joins Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1 following the recent release of her album 'Melanie C'. In the interview with Rebecca, Mel C discusses her new record, how the Spice Girls tour heavily inspired it, and how she feels she has finally found herself. Mel reminisces about her time with the Spice Girls - telling a story about calling a scammer herself when seeing a fake Spice Girls reunion tour, giving the details on a Spice Girls group chat and more.



QUOTES:



On reminiscing on her time in the Spice Girls…



‘I can’t actually believe it myself, time has gone so quickly and when I think back to my time with the Spice Girls, it was in the '90s. 'Wannabe' [the group's debut single] will be 25 years old next year! And it just feels like yesterday. I feel so proud of everything I did with the girls, all those opportunities that I’ve gone on to, and being back onstage with them last year was amazing. I feel really grateful. I think this album is a celebration of all the amazing experiences and opportunities I’ve had, us girls are so proud of the legacy we’ve left behind. I think last year being onstage, seeing all those fans, we played the UK and Ireland but we had flags from across the globe. People had travelled to see us. 2019 was one of the best years of my life - I loved every second of it!'



On shutting down rumours of Spice Girls reunions in the past...



‘You know what’s funny? This is the most rumoured reunion of the history of reunions, isn’t it? And so often it’s not true. I remember once it was in the newspaper that we were doing this reunion, there was no truth in it, and some tickets went on sale. It was honestly a scam. I rang this number - this is years ago now because I think my mum got a fax that was advertising these tickets - and I rang the person and I said, “There aren't any Spice Girls shows next year.” And they were going, “Oh there is.” And I was going, “Well there isn’t, and I know because I’m one of them!” That was so much fun.’



On last year’s reunion…



‘Being back together was amazing. Just seeing each other day in and day out, rehearsing together, getting things right, getting things wrong, having a reminisce. Being on stage was the icing on the cake - we become something else when we’re on stage, all of us, our relationships just blossom into this incredibly powerful dynamic. To share the energy that was coming from the audience... I get goosebumps thinking of it. The audience made this show out of this world!’



‘We’ve been through so many ups and downs - doing it, not doing it, someone wants to do it, somebody else doesn’t want to do it. It always takes us such a long time to get the stars in alignment. It’s so hard - so much effort goes into making it happen, but when it happens, it’s all so right. I think that’s what makes all those experiences so magical.’



On Spice Girls group chats…

‘You know what, we have various What’s App groups. Well we had to move away from What’s App because Geri kept calling it “What’s Up”. Because she’s such a granny! She made us feel old!’



On her new album ‘Melanie C’...



‘I think with each album you put so much of your heart and soul into a record. You get it ready, you get it out there and you promote it and tour it and it’s such an incredible experience. And then sometimes you need a little bit of space to collect your thoughts, do a little bit of living, get some inspiration to then get back in the studio and that time had come. I was very keen to start working on some new material, I also had the Spice Girls shows coming up, so I did a little bit of work before that. Most of the inspiration, and the themes, and what I wanted to create was really inspired by everything that happened last year - being Sporty Spice again, seeing those amazing fans, touring the world and doing Pride shows with Sink The Pink. It just gave me so much wonderful material to work with.’



On listening back to her past albums and the emotions they bring…



‘It’s so wonderful to have that opportunity. It’s really cathartic to be able to express those emotions and those feelings and experiences and then to be able to go back. I think back to 'Northern Star' and the memories of that. It was such a magical time - being in LA, I had just come off the road with the Spice Girls, it was my first outing as a solo artist. Being in the studio on my own - it was so amazing. I was working with absolute heroes, wonderful songwriters and producers, people like William Orbit, Rick Reuben, Rick Nowels. It was a who’s who of the industry at the time so it was such an honour to be able to work on those songs and then yeah, they’ve all been an expression of that period of my life and all been very honest of that time.’



On finding herself...



‘I think this album just finds me at a time where I’ve kind of found myself, I’ve been on this voyage of self-discovery, I feel like I’ve done all the searching for all these years and I’ve just come home and realised that I’ve been here all along. I didn’t need to be looking.’



On creating the album last year and releasing it in 2020...



‘Because it came off the back of an incredible year with great experiences, it is very upbeat. I wanted to make a record that would want to make people dance. There’s loads of beautifully dance and house-inspired and some disco feelings in there as well. It’s a great pop record. But then I wanted it to be empowering as well; lyrically I wanted people to be able to listen, I wanted it to have depth. It talks about empowerment and self-acceptance and being comfortable in your own skin, overcoming adversity. We need to feel positive and I feel like it’s been a gift that I’ve been able to release it in such a difficult time.’



On creating an upbeat album with emotional depth…



‘Often when I want to express something more emotional, I would go towards a more down tempo, maybe even a ballad... something atmospheric. It’s always so easy when you’re trying to write something "up" and it goes a bit cheesy... It’s hard to get that balance of having some depth but it feeling "up". This album just happened, it just worked. I worked with so many great collaborators and younger artists. It feels very much like a new chapter for me as an artist.’



On dealing with lockdown...



‘Oh my goodness it has been so challenging at times, hasn’t it? There have been days when I have struggled to find motivation to do anything and having new music and the new album out has kind of been a saviour for me. It’s given me focus, a kick up the bum sometimes! I feel really grateful for that.’