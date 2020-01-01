Megan Thee Stallion: 'Black women deserve to be protected as human beings'

Megan Thee Stallion is tired of being "disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life" as a Black woman.

The WAP hitmaker has penned a new op-ed for the New York Times in which she opens up about being the victim of a shooting incident following a party in Los Angeles in July.

While not naming him in the piece, Tory Lanez has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces up to 22 years behind bars.

"I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man," Megan wrote. "I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship."

While the Hot Girl Summer star recalled people "publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault," the hitmaker wrote that she "realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship".

"Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will," she insisted.

"From the moment we begin to navigate the intricacies of adolescence, we feel the weight of this threat, and the weight of contradictory expectations and misguided preconceptions," the star continued. "The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There's not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.

"It's ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase 'Protect Black women' is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer."

Citing shocking mortality rates for Black mothers in the U.S. and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's decision not to charge the cops that killed Breonna Taylor, Megan closed the piece by asking for a world where Black girls "weren't inundated with negative, sexist comments about Black women."