NEWS Janelle Monae performing a special VR concert for the 'Lovecraft Country' finale Newsdesk Share with :





The 34-year-old musician has confirmed her first ever VR performance as part of the 'Music of the Cosmos' event which will air after the HBO show's season finale on October 20 at 3am in the UK.



The show will also mark the end of 'Lovecraft Country Sanctum', a series of exclusive VR events designed to be experienced with the Oculus Quest headset allowing fans to enter a virtual world inspired by the series.



She said in a statement: "I’m so excited to partner with HBO and the Mill to pioneer the future of concert experiences in Sanctum.



“I always strive for innovation, and this project gives me the special opportunity to celebrate 'Lovecraft Country', a show I’m a huge fan of, and connect with fans in a completely new way using virtual reality.



"This is the perfect platform to explore the impact of music and movement in a new dimension designed to celebrate black art, stories, and voices.”



The concert will be simultaneously steamed to VRChat, which will allow viewers to interact with each other in real time.



The event as a whole will stream on YouTube Live, and viewers without VR access will still be able to tune in to solve riddles and trigger spells to have a direct impact on the virtual experience.



Meanwhile, Monae recently revealed how developing her music away from the spotlight allowed her to "find" herself as an artist.



She explained: "I had time to say no to things that didn't work for me.



"I had time to find myself, to prepare myself for some of the obstacles that would come my way, and to understand that my story's not supposed to be everybody's story."