Pink’s husband Carey Hart defends his politics after taking kids shooting

Pink's husband Carey Hart insisted he's "a republican who hates Trump" after social media users probed his decision to take his kids shooting.

The 45-year-old motocross racer took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of daughter Willow, nine, and son Jameson, three, shooting guns at the range.

The Dear Mr. President singer's husband came under fire from one social media user, who took to Twitter to question how his politics match up with his stance on firearms.

"It's bad**s you are teaching your kids. Which is why I'm so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilage (sic)," the person tweeted. "Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump."

Carey responded by insisting he would usually vote for the Republican Party in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, but can't bring himself to support current leader Donald Trump.

"1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them?? Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice," he replied.

In the photos Carey posted online, Willow aims a gun at a target, while the video shows Jameson firing a gun with his dad's help. "Fun morning shooting w/ my kids!" Hart captioned his post.

"Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And Jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud."

He continued: "I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids (sic) gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone."