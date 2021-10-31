NEWS Harry Styles celebrating first anniversary of 'Fine Line' with a limited edition vinyl box set Newsdesk Share with :





The former One Direction singer unveiled his second album - the follow up to his 2017 self titled debut - on December 13 last year, and he's set to mark the occasion with a special release.



The box set will come with two LPs and 10 gloss prints of Harry taken by album photographer Tim Walker, as well as a 24-page 'Fine Line at the Forum' lyrics zine.



The collection also comes with a pair of white cotton gloves to ensure customers handle the items with care.

Fans can pre-order the set now, while it is set to be released on December 11.



The release is good news for Harry's fans, particularly after the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker postponed his entire world tour - including dates in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand - due to the coronavirus pandemic.



In an update, Harry tweeted: "Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.



"I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so."



The 'Love On Tour' run was due to kick off on September 29 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, before heading to Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, New Zealand and Australia.



Harry had already rescheduled the 'North America' leg of the tour until next summer, with the run now set to kick off on August 14 and wrap on October 31, 2021 - and his European shows were also sadly delayed.