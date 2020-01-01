NEWS Katherine Jenkins to return to the Royal Albert Hall for special Christmas musical Newsdesk Share with :





The 40-year-old classical singer - who performs at the iconic London venue every year during the festive season - is set to deliver a seasonal treat to fans with an extravagant concert aired in cinemas worldwide from December 1.

She said: "Every December I perform a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall; it is one of the highlights of my year.



"Sadly, this year arts venues around the globe are facing challenges and traditional Christmas concerts and carol services are under threat.



"After the 16 concerts I gave from home during lockdown, I realised how music can bring people together so rather than leave audiences without, we took the challenge head on and made a fully-fledged feature film using the spaces of the Royal Albert Hall and camera and story-telling techniques in ways never done before.



“My Family, friends and I hope to bring comfort and Christmas cheer to other families and audiences around the world – whether they are together or apart.



"I really don’t think we left anything out – we even have the Sugar Plum Fairy!”



'Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular' will see the star joined by her friends, including actors Vanessa Redgrave and Bill Nighy, opera icon Sir Bryn Terfyl and Italian Tenor Alberto Urso.



Also part of the all-star cast will be Broadway star Marisha Wallace, English National Ballet Lead Principal Erina Takahashi, the Royal Air Force Regiment Band and many more special guests.



Producer Andrew Levitas added: "Stacked with world class talent, this unprecedented film breaks the mould completely and reinvents the Christmas musical.



"Audiences young and old should be prepared to see something they never thought possible."