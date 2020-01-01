NEWS Normani shows support for mum Andrea as breast cancer returns Newsdesk Share with :





Normani shared a message of support with her mum, Andrea Hamilton, after she confirmed her breast cancer had returned.



Andrea, who previously battled the disease when Normani was a child, took to her Instagram page on Sunday to confirm she had received a second breast cancer diagnosis, writing: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.



"I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho," she added alongside a photo of a rosary.



Sharing her mum's post on her Instagram Story, the Motivation singer penned, "we got this mommy".



She also called her mother "the strongest woman that I know" and a "warrior" in the comments below Andrea's post. On Twitter, Normani simply wrote: "f**k cancer."



The former Fifth Harmony star spoke about her mum's first battle with the disease 19 years ago during an interview with Paper magazine back in 2018. At the time, she recalled: "My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives.



"I just remember her being so strong for our family. She's the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time," added the singer.



Normani has been an advocate for cancer patients, serving as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society (ACS).