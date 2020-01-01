David Crosby blasted for 'rude' remark about Eddie Van Halen

Folk-rock icon David Crosby has upset legions of Eddie Van Halen fans by dismissing the late guitar great.

One Twitter follower asked the Crosby, Stills & Nash star for his opinion of the Jump hitmaker, Van Halen, who passed away from throat cancer on October 6.

Crosby's response underwhelmed fans, as he replied simply: "Meh."

Van Halen fans took exception to Crosby's "rude" remark and challenged him to come up with something better, with L.A. Guns star Tracii Guns raging: "Wrong answer as f**k and rude as f**k!!! There are better ways to say you don't care for someone's music. That was very disrespectful. And yes straight out f**k you and your smug answer."

The backlash prompted Crosby to return to Twitter and add: "Sorry... just meant he does not move me much."

The singer-songwriter provided a further defence of his comments, writing: "(Jimi) Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really."

He reflected: "I get it... many of you loved Van Halen... and the one time I met (him) he was nice... and he was talented... meh to me means I don't care that much... and I don't... doesn't mean he wasn't good, he was but not for me."