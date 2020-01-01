NEWS Anne-Marie replaces pregnant Meghan Trainor on The Voice U.K. Newsdesk Share with :





Anne-Marie has stepped in to replace pregnant Meghan Trainor on the judging panel of The Voice U.K.



The All About That Bass singer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara and would be sitting out of the next series of the British TV talent show last week.



And now ITV bosses have announced that BRIT Award nominee Anne-Marie will be taking her place on the panel alongside Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs.



"I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can't wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!" the Friends singer said in a statement.



Tom, will and Olly all had gushing words about the new addition to their panel, with the It's Not Unusual star grinning: "I am really looking forward to working with Anne-Marie for the upcoming series of The Voice UK. Anne-Marie will bring an injection of fresh energy and ideas which is fantastic."



Meanwhile, Black Eyed Peas star will insisted that Anne-Marie's "songwriting, singing and performance skills, and tell-it-like-it-is approach" makes her the perfect replacement for Meghan.



The Voice U.K. will return to ITV next year with 12 episodes and a new round called The Block - which involves one judge blocking another from adding a singer to his or her team.



Hopefuls will be competing for a recording contract with Universal's UMOD label, with Emma Willis returning as the host.