Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'couldn't speak' when she met Rihanna at the BRIT Awards

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was left starstruck after bumping into Rihanna at the BRIT Awards.

The singer, 29, has recalled she "couldn't speak" when she came face-to-face with the singer during a chat with bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards on Saturday's episode of their U.K. TV talent show Little Mix: The Search.

She made the revelation as the girls discussed how they still get overwhelmed when they meet celebrities, with Perrie saying she "had never been such a mess" as when she met actress Kate Hudson.

Leigh-Anne chimed, "For me it was Rihanna," as Jesy recalled: "Oh when she said 'I like your hair' and you couldn't even speak!"

"I couldn't speak," the Holiday singer agreed before doing an impression of her mumbling when she met the Umbrella star.

Perrie then said: "I don't think we'll ever be cool will we and not freak out when we meet people we love!"

The bandmates then discussed their experiences at various BRIT Awards bashes, as Jade admitted they "usually stick to themselves" and just sit in the corner "eating the free bread".

"We're like four fan girls sat there at the BRITS, like we won tickets to be there," laughed Perrie.