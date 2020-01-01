NEWS Headie One set for new chart peak and highest new entry with debut album Edna Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



24kGoldn is set to scoop a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Mood ft. Iann Dior, currently leading by 1,500 chart sales after 48 hours.



Headie One’s Ain’t It Different ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy is up two to a potential new peak of Number 2. If it can hold its place it will be a new career peak position for Headie One.



Headie is also on course for this week’s highest new entry with Princess Cuts ft. Young T & Bugsey (14), following the release of his debut studio album Edna.



Miley Cyrus could land her sixth Top 5 hit with Midnight Sky, which rises three places to Number 5.



Sigala & James Arthur could be heading for the Top 10 as Lasting Lover leaps nine places to Number 8. If it can stay on course it’ll be Sigala’s eighth Top 10 and James Arthur’s seventh.



Clean Bandit & Mabel could also tick up to the Top 10 with Tick Tock ft. 24kGoldn, which is up four to Number 9.



Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio are set to enter the Top 20 with See Nobody - Wes’ debut single, and Hardy Caprio’s fourth Top 40 hit – which is up three to Number 19 on today’s sales flash.