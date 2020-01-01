NEWS Demi Lovato realised she was bisexual watching Cruel Intentions Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato first realised she was bisexual when watching Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair kiss in Cruel Intentions.



The Confident hitmaker admits she was a little too young to be viewing the racy 1999 teen drama, but it made her really think about her sexual orientation.



Discussing the moment she recognised her feelings with Queer Eye star Tan France as they co-hosted Facebook Watch's Coming Out 2020 virtual event on Friday, she said, "It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did. It was that scene where they (Gellar and Blair) made out on the park lawn, and I was just like, 'Oh, wait a minute, I really like that!'"



Demi, who first came out as bisexual in 2017, also revealed how she had previously written tracks about same-sex romances, but fans just assumed she was singing about male love interests.



"There were times where I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about a guy," she shared, without giving examples of the tunes in question.



"I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."



The Facebook Watch event was designed to celebrate Sunday's National Coming Out Day.



It marked Lovatos first public appearance since breaking off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich.



The former couple began dating in March and became engaged in July, after a whirlwind romance, but split in late September.