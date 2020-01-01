Miley Cyrus joins online activist tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Miley Cyrus has joined the Honor Her Wish online tribute event for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a bid to grant the late legal icon's wish.

The We Can't Stop singer will make an appearance at the virtual salute led by Demand Justice activists, along with a slew of other stars, as they honour the life of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice, who passed away aged 87 last month following 27 years of service on the country's highest court.

Honor Her Wish was organised to help grant a wish Ginsburg allegedly expressed to her granddaughter Clara Spera, a fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union, that should she pass before the U.S. presidential election in November, there would be no rush to replace her.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," the late Justice reportedly told Clara, who shared the statement with Politico.

Honor Her Wish will take place on 12 October, the first day of the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for sitting President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg, in a bid to delay the lifetime appointment of Amy Coney Barrett until after the newly elected leader is installed.

Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell and Elizabeth Banks will be among the other Hollywood stars performing and delivering speeches at the event, along with Sophia Bush, Kathleen Hanna, Kesha, R.E.M. rocker Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, and actress Rosario Dawson.

Politicians such as Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Ayanna Pressley are also taking part in the salute, which will be open to the public but requires an RSVP.