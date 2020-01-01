Adam Lambert: 'Brian May is nearly back to fighting form after heart attack'

Adam Lambert has revealed Brian May is "nearly back to fighting form" following his heart attack earlier this year.

The 73-year-old Queen guitarist told fans back in May that he'd suffered a "small heart attack" and had three stents put in to help his heart going forward.

In an interview on Britain's Smooth Radio, Adam - who has been the lead singer of Queen in recent years - opened up about the rocker's condition, sharing: "Brian is doing a lot better, which is great.

"You know, he’s just had to be on some certain medications, and is sort of on a recovery programme. But he seems like he’s nearly back to his fighting form."

Elsewhere in the chat, former American Idol star Adam reflected on the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent lockdown and its effect on the music industry as a whole.

"I consider myself very fortunate that I’m able to keep things together," he said. "I’m not in the situation that some people are in where they’ve lost their job. My heart goes out to anybody out there that’s really struggling. I know it’s a lot of people that have been hit really hard by this thing."