NEWS Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Sir Ringo Starr to feature in Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame TV special Newsdesk Share with :





Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Sir Ringo Starr and more will feature in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 TV Special.



This year's induction, which sees Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., the Doobie Brothers, and T.Rex honoured, couldn't held earlier this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, a host of huge names have been confirmed for the November 7 event, which will air on HBO and HBO Max.



The likes of Dave Grohl, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin and many more are also set to make appearances.



Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said: “We’re honoured to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of Inductees.



“While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognising their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”



The six inductees beat 10 other acts - Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy - who made it onto the ballot list but failed to get enough votes to make it through.



This year's induction ceremony was due to take place back in May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.