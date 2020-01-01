NEWS 24kgoldn's 'Mood' claims a third week as UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





24kGoldn’s Mood ft. Iann Dior lands a third week at Number 1 as nine tracks enter this week’s Top 40 for the first time.



Mood finishes the week ahead by 10,000 chart sales, notching up a total of 6.5 million streams. Quickly picking up steam and climbing two places to Number 3 this week, Lemonade by Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav was streamed 4.7 million times in the UK this week to reach this new peak.



UFO by D-Block Europe ft. Aitch claims the highest new entry of the week, entering at Number 11 to become D-Block Europe’s fifth Top 20 single, and Aitch’s seventh.



Further down, Shawn Mendes’ new single Wonder enters at 21 – his first single since 2019’s Number 1 smash Senorita with Camila Cabello – and former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson proves his musical savvy as his debut single, Hardy Caprio collaboration See Nobody, rockets 30 places to Number 22, entering the Top 40 for the first time.



Bryson Tiller debuts at Number 24 with Outta Time ft. Drake, from his new album Anniversary. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s Mr Right Now ft. Drake debuts at Number 28 following the release of their joint album Savage Mode II while Levitating by Dua Lipa re-enters the chart at Number 30 following a new remix featuring DaBaby.



Lo-fi US pop soloist Ritt Momney earns his first Top 40 single with Put Your Records On (33), a cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006 Number 2 hit which recently gained traction on TikTok. Jorja Smith lands her fifth Top 40 hit with Come Over ft. Popcaan (35).



Miley Cyrus’ viral cover of Blondie’s Heart of Glass debuts at Number 38, and finally South Korean group Blackpink round off at Number 40 with Lovesick Girls from their new album The Album.