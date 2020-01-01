NEWS Amanda Holden scores highest-charting British female debut album of 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





Amanda Holden claims the UK’s highest-charting debut album of 2020 so far by a British female, entering at Number 4 with Songs From My Heart, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



Expressing her delight to OfficialCharts.com, she said: “It was always a big childhood dream of mine to be a singer in the charts. To be honest I thought (still hanging on to my 40’s) the opportunity had passed me by. This career moment in my life has honestly been the most thrilling so far. Made all the more special because my husband and children were such a huge part of it too."



A further four new entries enter this week’s Top 10. Bon Jovi claim their 16th UK Top 5 album with 2020 at 5, Melanie C picks up her first Top 10 in 17 years with her self-titled eighth studio album at 8, Roger Waters live album Us + Them enters at 9, and Savage Mode II from Atlantan rapper and producer pair 21 Savage & Metro Boomin arrives at 10.



CMFT the debut solo album from Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor debuts at Number 11, US rapper Bryson Tiller claims his second Top 20 album with Anniversary at Number 12, and Irish dance music royalty Roisin Murphy parties her way to Number 14 with Roisin Machine, her highest-charting solo album to date.



Entering this week’s Top 30 are LA indie pop band LANY with third album Mama’s Boy (21), Lana Del Rey with her first spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass (25), and Yorkshire rock band Working Men’s Club with their self-titled debut (26) - the best-selling album in indie record shops this week.



Five more new entries in a busy and eclectic Top 40 include: Dolly Parton’s A Holly Dolly Christmas at 32, Robert Plant’s Digging Deep: Subterranea at 33, The Ascension from Sufjan Stevens at 35, The Bangles’ hits collection Gold at 38, and Is Love Enough?, the third consecutive Top 40 album for Midlands group Stone Foundation at 39.