Little Mix make thinly-veiled dig at Simon Cowell on new album

Little Mix appear to namecheck their ex-manager Simon Cowell on a track from their new album Confetti.

The girl group started out on Cowell's The X Factor U.K. and have gone on to become one of the hottest bands in the world. However, they switched from his Syco record label in 2018 amid rumours of a feud and are now signed to RCA.

According to British newspaper Metro, the new track Not A Pop Song, released on Friday ahead of Confetti's debut next month, suggests the music mogul treated the iconic girl group like "puppets on a string".

The lyrics read: "I don’t do what Simon says / Get the message cuz it’s read / That’s just life it never plays fair / Said to follow any dream, be a puppet on a string / Works for you but that isn’t me / This ain’t another pop song."

However, a source close to the group told the publication: "It’s not b**chy – and isn’t meant in a b**chy way at all. They think Simon will see the funny side of it – as they know he loves attention and will think it’s all playful. It’s about them growing up and becoming women in a way."

Confetti is the band's sixth studio album, following 2018's LM5. It is their first release with RCA.