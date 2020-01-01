NEWS Katy Perry struggled to leave baby Daisy to return to American Idol Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry found leaving newborn daughter Daisy at home tough as she returned to work on the forthcoming season of American Idol.



The Roar star welcomed baby Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom in August, and just over a month later, she's already back to work on the U.S. TV talent show.



Speaking about her return to the small screen in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katy admitted she struggled to leave Daisy and her new mum bubble behind.



"It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," she said.



"I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."



However, Katy needn't worry, as Orlando is well-versed in parenthood - given that he has a nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - and he's keeping his wife-to-be updated by sending pictures as she gets busy at work.



"Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," she smiled. "I've seen the Bjorn (baby carrier) on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."