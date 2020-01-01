NEWS Blackpink close in on Queen + Adam Lambert in the race for the UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





It’s set to be a photo finish in this week’s Official Albums Chart race as Blackpink have surged overnight, significantly closing the gap on midweek race leaders Queen + Adam Lambert.



With their current momentum, the South Korean girl group’s The Album currently at Number 3 - up from Number 6 on Monday's Official Chart Update - is likely to be in for a Top 2 finish when the Official Albums Chart is published tomorrow afternoon. Could they make it all the way at the final hour and become the first K-Pop girl group to score a UK Number 1 album?



Yesterday’s Official Chart sales flash saw the group trailing Queen + Adam Lambert’s Live Around The World by 8,000 chart sales, the gap has since narrowed overnight to 5,300. With more sales and streaming data expected to arrive in tonight and the K-pop quartet advancing strongly on both fronts, this week’s Official Albums Chart race will go down to the wire.