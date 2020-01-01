NEWS Noel Gallagher confirms Dizzee Rascal. collaboration Newsdesk Share with :





After the Bonkers' rapper - who releases his new album, 'E3 AF’, Friday (09.10.20) - revealed he has “got a little something" with the former Oasis star coming out soon, Noel has seemingly teased more details about when the collaboration was recorded and said those that have heard it didn't recognise him on it.



According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Noel said: “I’ve done a collaboration with somebody who is in the grime world and people who have heard it have said, ‘That’s not you?’ It’s not for my record.



“Remember that chaotic two f***Ing weeks where the virus and the demonstrations kicked off, it was a f***ing crazy two weeks, it was right in the middle of that ... It’s coming out soon, actually.”



Dizzee had said earlier this week: “I’ve already started on my next album, I’ve got a little something with Noel Gallagher.



"Right now, it’s being mixed. That’s one name.



"I’m just experimenting, I’ve bought a bunch of new keyboards, a bunch of new hardware and I’m just experimenting with stuff, I’ve recorded a few bits.”



He first teased the hook up in May.

He spilled: "I hit up Noel 'cause over the years I've always hit him up for something, whether advice or whatever.

"I thought, 'It's Noel Gallagher, why don't I get him on a hook, or do a song with him.'

"It would be good to have Noel Gallagher on a hook.

"Man, if we could make that work, that'd be sick."

The 35-year-old MC has long wanted to team up with the Britpop legend.

Back in 2008, Dizzee said he was keen to collaborate with the 53-year-old rocker the year before Oasis split after a backstage altercation between siblings Noel and Liam Gallagher, 47, the group's ex-frontman.

The 'Dance Wiv Me' hitmaker defended the 'Some Might Say' songwriter after he said it was "wrong" to have hip-hop at Glastonbury, when Jay-Z headlined.

Noel had said: "If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

"If you start to break it then people aren’t going to go. I’m sorry, but Jay-Z? No chance.

"Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go ‘Kylie Minogue?’ I don’t know about it.

But I’m not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It’s wrong."

And Dizzee insisted: "I don't think he hates hip-hop.

"Maybe he just felt a way about Jay-Z being at Glastonbury or hip-hop being at Glastonbury. He's into music.

"There must be some hip-hop over the years that he must've liked, or Liam. They're party animals, so somewhere they must've enjoyed some hip-hop track."

Asked if he’d like to work with Noel, the 'Fix Up Look Sharp' rapper - who teamed up with Arctic Monkeys on 2007's 'Temptation Greets You Like A Naughty Friend' - replied: "Yeah [I'd still like to work with Noel]. That's another thing to me like working with the Arctic Monkeys.

"Obviously they're [Oasis] older and they set their bar from earlier.”