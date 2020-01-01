NEWS Shania Twain reveals she's a huge fan of Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker is proud of the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker's journey from the star of Disney's hit sitcom 'Hannah Montana' to global pop superstardom and couldn't resist sharing the story of the first time she met her ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ hitmaker father Billy Ray Cyrus.



Speaking on her 'Home Now Radio' show on Apple Music, Shania said: “I might carry on a little bit and ramble just because I’m a huge fan of this artist. Everyone in the world knows her, originally, as Hannah Montana, and Hannah Montana, as an actress, will go down in sitcom history.



“I’ve known her dad from the very beginning when we were both first starting out as newly signed recording artists in Nashville. “He ended up having a giant hit … and I always flashback to Billy Ray Cyrus walking into a record label party of just artists on the label. And he walked in with this beautiful, tall, slender, big blue-eyed beauty. And during that night he said that they were pregnant. Anyway, to make a long story short, I can’t believe that this little girl … [grew up to be] something so great.”



The 55-year-old musician also heaped praise on Gaga for her "remarkable" artistic direction and her Oscar-winning ‘A Star Is Born’ soundtrack ‘Shallow’.



She gushed: “I wonder what kind of dream she has at night.



“She does so many unusual, remarkable, artistic, unexpected things in her videos, in her live performances, her art direction, her fashion … then she gets an acting role, starring role, in what would be a huge success, not only as an actress, but as a singer/songwriter. ‘A Star Is Born’ was a huge box office hit and Lady Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow.’ This is a classic. This song will be around in generations to come.”