Gloria Estefan: 'No one knows my daughter came out three years ago'

Gloria Estefan wants to break taboos in the Latin community with her new talk show, and she's starting with her daughter's coming out story in an upcoming episode.



The superstar is about to launch Red Table Talk: The Estefans, a spin-off from Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, which she will co-host with her daughter, singer Emily Estefan, and her niece Lili.

And she hopes to help her community by tackling issues not often talked about - like sexuality.



"Emily came out three years ago," Gloria told The Talk on Tuesday, "and no one knows because we really never had the reason or opportunity to talk about how we dealt with it as a family.



"It was important for her to talk about it (on the new show) and it was important for us to put it on the table. We share so much of our personal lives and private lives through (social media) that we wanted to use it in a good way, a healing way."



The Turn The Beat Around hitmaker notes the chat in question "got a little heated here and there" and her niece even had to be "kind of the referee".



"It’s important," she adds, "because some people are going through these types of things. We hope to at least get it out there and speak about it, especially in the Latin community. So many things are taboo - like everything is taboo. My mother never even kissed my father 'til they were married by the church."



Red Table Talk: The Estefans launches on Wednesday.