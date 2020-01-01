Kentucky lawmaker Daniel Cameron fires back at Megan Thee Stallion's Saturday Night Live attack

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has fired back at Megan Thee Stallion's Saturday Night Live (SNL) criticism, calling her comments "disgusting".

The rapper lambasted the lawman during her performance on SNL at the weekend as she demanded justice for Breonna Taylor. Taylor was 25 years old when she was shot and killed in her home during a botched police raid in March.

Megan performed her song, Savage, in front of a screen with the words "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery" - a quote from activist Tamika Mallory.

Last month, black Republican Cameron ruled two of the three officers were justified in their actions while charging another with "wanton endangerment" following the release of a Grand Jury report into Taylor's death. He was immediately slammed by Black Lives Matter supporters and activists, who insisted the three cops responsible for Taylor's death should have faced much harsher punishment.

Cameron has insisted he made the right decision amid all the backlash and he defended himself again - following Megan's attack - on U.S. TV news show Fox & Friends on Tuesday.

Noting he is used to receiving backlash because he's a "black Republican", who "stands up for truth and justice as opposed to giving into a mob mentality", Cameron deplored Megan's statements.

"The fact that a celebrity that I've never met before wants to make those sorts of statements - they don't hurt me, but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance that people... and the hypocrisy (sic)," he offered, adding: "Because obviously people preach about being tolerant. You've seen a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance."

He concluded: "In fact, it's her (Megan) espousing intolerance."