Billie Eilish: 'It's my responsibility to speak up about politics - even though I'd rather die!'

Billie Eilish has declared she would "rather die" than talk about politics, but she believes it's her "responsibility" to speak up and educate fans ahead of November's U.S. election.



Back in August, the five-time Grammy winner loaned her support to presidential nominee Joe Biden when she performed at the Democratic National Convention. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billie insisted it is important for her to politically engage with her followers.



"To be honest, I just think it was my responsibility," explained the Bad Guy singer.



"I really couldn't want to be involved in politics less; I'd rather be doing literally anything else than talking about this... I think that that should show you how much this actually means right now," she went on.



Telling Jimmy: "I was somebody who used to just completely shut up - 'I don't want to talk about it, I don't want to hear about it... I don't want to deal with it, I don't want to think about it'," Billie said she had a breakthrough moment where she felt obliged to speak out.



"There just comes a certain point where you can't ignore it and you can't be silent. Especially having the platform that I have, I don't want to waste that. So I think it's really important that we all talk and speak up, even if we'd rather die," she shared.



Reflecting on the current political climate in America, No Time to Die singer Billie previously disclosed her disdain for incumbent President Donald Trump, insisting: "You don't need me to tell you that our country is a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about."