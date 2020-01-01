NEWS Guitar great Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 Newsdesk Share with :





Rocker Eddie Van Halen has lost his battle with throat cancer.



The Van Halen co-founder died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday with his wife, Janie, son, Wolfgang, and brother Alex by his side. He was 65.



The guitar great has been battling cancer for over a decade.



Wolfgang, who joined his father and uncle in Van Halen in 2006, has confirmed the sad news on social media, posting a favourite photo of Eddie and writing: "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."



Eddie formed Van Halen in 1972 with his brother, Alex, bassist Michael Anthony, and David Lee Roth.



The band's hits include Hot for Teacher, Panama, and Jump.



Van Halen were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.