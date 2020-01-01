Lady Gaga leads 2020 MTV EMA nominations

Lady Gaga leads the nominees for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with an impressive seven nods.
The Stupid Love hitmaker is up for awards including Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans, and her collaboration with Ariana Grande, Rain On Me, is nominated in the Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Video categories. Her seventh nod is for Best U.S. Act.
BTS and Justin Bieber are just behind with five nominations apiece, both including Best Pop and Biggest Fans nods.
Justin is also up for Best Artist alongside Gaga, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd.
Meanwhile, BTS received recognition in the Best Group category alongside 5 Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Mix. The other Best Pop nominees are Dua, Harry, Katy Perry, and Little Mix.
Competing against Gaga and Ariana for Best Song are BTS' Dynamite, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's Rockstar, Dua's Don't Start Now, Roddy Ricch again with The Box, and The Weeknd's Blinding Lights.
The nominations were unveiled on Tuesday along with three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good, and Best Virtual Live.
Performers and presenters of the 27th edition of the prizegiving will be unveiled soon, ahead of a live-streamed ceremony on 8 November.
The complete list of nominations, excluding regional nominations, is below:
Best Video:
Billie Eilish - everything i wanted
Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled - POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Taylor Swift - The Man
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Best Artist:
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song:
BTS - Dynamite
DaBaby - Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch - The Box
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration:
BlackPink, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby - Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber - Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I'm Ready
Best Pop:
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group:
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New:
Benee
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
Biggest Fans:
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock:
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop:
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative:
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good:
Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia - Let's love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
Jorja Smith - By Any Means
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Best Virtual Live:
BTS - Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
Little Mix - UNCancelled
Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute