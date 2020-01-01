NEWS Lady Gaga leads 2020 MTV EMA nominations Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga leads the nominees for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with an impressive seven nods.



The Stupid Love hitmaker is up for awards including Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans, and her collaboration with Ariana Grande, Rain On Me, is nominated in the Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Video categories. Her seventh nod is for Best U.S. Act.



BTS and Justin Bieber are just behind with five nominations apiece, both including Best Pop and Biggest Fans nods.



Justin is also up for Best Artist alongside Gaga, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd.



Meanwhile, BTS received recognition in the Best Group category alongside 5 Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Mix. The other Best Pop nominees are Dua, Harry, Katy Perry, and Little Mix.



Competing against Gaga and Ariana for Best Song are BTS' Dynamite, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's Rockstar, Dua's Don't Start Now, Roddy Ricch again with The Box, and The Weeknd's Blinding Lights.



The nominations were unveiled on Tuesday along with three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good, and Best Virtual Live.



Performers and presenters of the 27th edition of the prizegiving will be unveiled soon, ahead of a live-streamed ceremony on 8 November.



The complete list of nominations, excluding regional nominations, is below:



Best Video:

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted

Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled - POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Taylor Swift - The Man

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights



Best Artist:

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd



Best Song:

BTS - Dynamite

DaBaby - Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch - The Box

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights



Best Collaboration:

BlackPink, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby - Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber - Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I'm Ready



Best Pop:

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix



Best Group:

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix



Best New:

Benee

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Yungblud



Biggest Fans:

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Best Latin:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna



Best Rock:

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers



Best Hip Hop:

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott



Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



Best Alternative:

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots



Video for Good:

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia - Let's love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe

Jorja Smith - By Any Means

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture



Best Virtual Live:

BTS - Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World

Little Mix - UNCancelled

Maluma - Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute