Rihanna apologises for 'careless mistake' amid Savage x Fenty Islamophobia allegations

Rihanna has issued a public apology after being criticised for using a song that contained a hadith during her Savage x Fenty show.

The Rude Boy star unveiled the latest looks from her clothing line on Friday during the Amazon Prime Video fashion show, which featured a track by London-based producer Coucou Chloe called Doom, which featured narration of sacred texts from the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

Subsequently, fans hit out at the singer, alleging their religion was being exploited - and taking to her Instagram Stories, Rihanna thanked followers for "pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive".

"I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake," added the Diamonds star. "We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I'm incredibly disheartened by this."

Prior to her statement, Rihanna went viral on social media as she responded directly to a fan's complaint via direct message on Instagram, insisting she had "no clue" about her insensitive move.

"I obviously had no clue! I just hope people don't think I did this on purpose or to be offensive... cause you know I would NEVER," she penned. "So of course I'm editing it out, but of course you can't take it back ya know?

"I just feel bad that I hurt people, even though that was never my attention....the Muslim community is hurt by me right now, so that's the sad part!"

Rihanna was previously applauded by Muslim fans for featuring a hijab-wearing model in ads for her Fenty Beauty make-up line.

The show featured a long list of supermodels, singers and TV personalities, including Rosalia, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, and Bella Hadid, while performers included Miguel, Bad Bunny, and Ella Mai.

It was recorded in mid-September without an audience at the Los Angeles Convention Center.