Rihanna under fire for using sacred Islamic texts during fashion show

Rihanna has been criticised for using a song that contained a narration of the Islamic Hadith during her Savage X Fenty show.

The singer and style queen unveiled the latest looks from her clothing line on Friday, during an Amazon Prime fashion show, and during the showcase, rapper Rico Nasty was introduced as a song, called Doom, played.

The track, created by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, featured sacred texts from the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, and upset Muslims, who felt their religion was being exploited.

"i feel like islamaphobia is so normalised to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? (sic)" one Twitter user wrote, adding: "hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they're used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better."

Another added: "Rihanna why is your attitude so bad and what is this? you insult the hadith, where is your mind? we Muslims are really angry and disappointed by your attitude... Damn you!"

One follower went on to suggest the diverse show, which featured a range of stars like Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid, Big Sean and Indya Moore, was supposed to highlight diversity, but instead "alienated Muslims".

"okay the fact that rihanna's show was supposed to be a keystone for 'inclusion' while she completely alienated the Muslim community by disrespecting a Hadith recitation is the perfect showcase of how fashion brands & the media have never considered us as a part of their audience," the commenter observed.

Rihanna, who has yet to respond to the controversy, was previously applauded by Muslim fans for featuring a hijab-wearing model in ads for Fenty makeup items.